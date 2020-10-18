Andy Doyle
Cincinnati - Andy Doyle, 69, passed away October 15, at Hospice of Cincinnati
, Anderson. His wife, Patricia "Pam" Doyle, DDS and daughters, Carrie Anne (Michael) Niolet and MaryClare Doyle, RN, were at his side. Andy was a beloved Husband, Dad, Brother, Friend and Educator in Cincinnati. Born June 14, 1951 in Newark, OH to Patrick W. Doyle and Sue Murphy Bruce, he was raised in Upper Arlington, OH, where he was a champion swimmer. He is survived by his father, Patrick W. Doyle, Columbus, OH, brothers, William Murphy Doyle, ESF, New Orleans, LA and Patrick Kevin Doyle, OD, Manhattan Beach, CA, and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Chris) Layton, Austin, TX, along with many other loving family members; 6 brothers-in-laws and 4 sisters-in-law, 23 nieces and nephews, and many friends who were charmed by his witty humor and friendly style. He was predeceased by his Mother, Sue Murphy Bruce. Andy was a graduate of University of Cincinnati, College of Education, and had a rewarding career as a Teacher at E.H. Greene Middle School until his retirement in 2009. In Memory of Andy, donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
, HospiceofCincinnati.org
, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, would be appreciated. vorhisandryan.com