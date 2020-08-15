Ruth S. McGraw



Cincinnati - Ruth (Schierloh) McGraw, age 94 passed away on August 12, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Major Donald C. McGraw, (USMA Class of 1948, US Army Ret.), daughter of the late Fred and Estelle Schierloh, loving mother of Judith Steele (Joseph), Colonel Donald C. McGraw, Jr. (Dr. Alicia Bridgeland), and Jennifer Garfin (David), proud grandmother of Jonathan, Matthew and Zachary Steele, Patrick (Franni), and Carl McGraw, and five step children, and sister of the late Elizabeth Ann Risch. She and her husband traveled 126 countries of the world's 197 countries. They strongly supported many local organizations She was a member of Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Phi Mu Fraternity, an accomplished pianist, and belonged to many social and service clubs, among them the Indian Hill PTAs, Indian Hill Women's Club, The Cincinnati Woman's Club, NOMADS, the Clifton Music Club, various bridge clubs and was a Republican Judge in voting precincts for over twenty years in the Village of Indian Hill. Past Regent of the Cincinnati Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was presented the Daughters of Liberty medal by the Cincinnati Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. As a resident of the Twin Lakes Retirement Community she presented five American flags to Twin Lakes in the name of the DAR. She loved her country and strongly supported its military. Private interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the DAR Margaret O'Brien Hall Scholarship Fund, 992 N. Woodlyn Dr Cincinnati, OH 45230.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store