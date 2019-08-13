STEDMAN — Tina Carmen Faircloth, 57, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Cape Valley Fear Medical Center.

Born in 1962 in Cumberland County to the late Houston and Lena Mae Beard Faircloth, Tina was a counselor for a drug rehabilitation center. In addition to her parents, Tina is also preceded in death by a sister, Gina Faircloth and a brother, Carl Faircloth.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Tina leaves to cherish her memories, her life partner, Ben Lovell of the home; sons, Matthews Lovell of Stedman and Luke Lovell (Kimberly) of Hope Mills; sisters, Karen Faircloth (Johnny) of Autryville and Judy Taylor (David) of Eastover; brothers, Houston Faircloth of Fayetteville and Ronnie Beard of Texas; and a granddaughter, Sadie Mae Lovell.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com

Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation is honored to serve the Faircloth family.