|
|
Wally Pixley
Fort Collins - Wally Pixley was born December 17, 1966 in Fort Collins to MaryKay Bohler Pixley and William Pixley. Wally was a charismatic boy with a entrepreneur do his own way attitude and always the clown. Wally married Stacy Stringer.
Wally sadly chose to end his life on August 12, 2019 in Florida.
Surviving this tragedy is his Fort Collins Family Mother, MaryKay Bohler Pixley, sister, Faith Swain, (Jeff). His Florida family Father William Pixley (Betty), son, Cannon, brothers, Chris and Patty.
"We will always remember his laugh"
Contributions to Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 8, 2019