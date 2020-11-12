Sher, Julie and Steven

My heart aches for you as you go through the days ahead without your dad. It’s hard to let go since they have been in our lives since birth. They have always been there and then they are no longer. It’s hard to grasp that death is a part of life.

Prayers to all of you as you navigate the days ahead.

Much love

Peggy Alberda

Friend