Arthur C. Broady
Arthur C. Broady

Arthur C Broady- 70 - Oct 2, 2020 graduate of Hernando High class of 1968. Retried manager of Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Visitation Thursday . 4 to 6 pm Funeral Friday Oct 9, 2020 11am all at R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd Interment Calvary Cemetery. Beloved husband of Rev. Dr. DeLois E Broady. Father of Elfren C. Broady (Yolanda), Justin R Broady(Toni). Brother of Charles Louis Broady. He leaves seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
OCT
9
Funeral
11:00 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
