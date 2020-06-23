John Sage Ryder



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John Sage Ryder, devoted husband, father, brother and friend.



John is survived by his loving wife Lynn (Jerilyn) Ryder. His pride and joys were son Benjamin John Ryder of Memphis and daughter Kristin Lee Ryder of Spring Hill, TN. Former Memphis relatives include brother-in-law Don R Leitch and 'sister' Chari (Lee) Pires. John was predeceased by his beloved first-born son, Aaron Michael Ryder.



Those who knew John know of his passion for his family, church, youth activities and of course sailing! He was a man of great faith and honor who lived what he believed, as his family, friends and coworkers can attest. FedEx coworkers in Flight Ops Pilot Recruitment can tell wonderful and funny stories of this amazing man. John was a man of his word. Not to be left out was his kindness to others, his sharp wit and his killer sense of humor.



John and Lynn had a wonderful blessed marriage for 46 years. After retirement they moved to their new Kentucky Lake home in New Concord, Kentucky. The highlights of their lives over the last 10 years have been the many opportunities to go bareboat sailing with their children in the British Virgin Islands.



John has left a great void in this world and will be greatly missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advent Presbyterian Youth Ministry.



A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, June 27th, 11:00 a.m at Advent Presbyterian Church, Cordova TN. *In his spirit and at his request, attire should be casual and colorful with no black clothes or suits needed!



A reception will be held after the service at 6077 Brandon Brook Drive in Arlington,TN 38002









