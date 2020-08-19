Thomas Oliver Bartholomew Jr.



Memphis - Thomas Oliver Bartholomew, Jr. , from Memphis, passed away August 12, 2020, at the age of 48. He was born Dec. 3, 1971. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Jackson Petty, and his father, Thomas Oliver Bartholomew, Sr. He leaves his sister, Shea Rook, step father, John Petty, Uncles and Aunts, a nephew and 3 nieces.



Tommy graduated from Craigmont HS in Raleigh.



He joined the US Navy out of HS, in which he served 4 years, after being honorably discharged.



He then pursued Carpentry and Construction work, until his death.



He loved the outdoors and he loved canoeing and boating.



He will be sorely missed.









