Veda F. Hodges
formerly of Memphis - Veda F. Hodges, 94, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully Tuesday night at home in Nicholasville, Ky. She was born April 7, 1926 in Cushman Arkansas, the daughter of Gurney and Emma Story. Veda was happily married to her devoted husband, Bill Hodges, for 59 years, who preceded her in death June 28, 2006. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Vertie Galecki in 2002. Veda is survived by her children and their spouses; Jackie (Tommy) McCluskey of Davenport, FL, Betty (Bill) Snyder of Nicholasville, KY, and Larry (Tallie) Hodges of Southaven, MS; 5 grandchildren; Heather, Jason, Jennifer, Melissa, and Ben; and 6 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved "Mamaw" dearly.
Veda had an unwavering faith in God, and was a true example of what Christian living should be. She was a longtime member of Schoolfield United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN, where she and Bill experienced many happy times with friends that were like family to them. When Veda moved to Kentucky in 2010, she became a member of Providence Christian Church in Nicholasville. Everyone who met Veda was amazed by her inner and outward beauty, and was immediately touched by her loving, caring soul. She will be missed greatly.
There will be a family graveside service at Memphis Memory Gardens, officiated by Deacon Pat Lyons of St. Paul Catholic Church. The family requests that any memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis.