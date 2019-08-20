Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Clark passed peacefully at home in Bradford on August 15th surrounded by his family. There will be a memorial at Bradford Center Meetinghouse August 24th at noon.



Gary was born August 9, 1948 in Winchester, MA to Louise and George Clark. He grew up in Carlisle, MA, graduated from Concord-Carlisle High, Yale University, and the Brattleboro School for International Training.



He held a fascinating career as a translator, working for the United Nations and World Bank. While living in Washington, DC, he met his love, David Lee Holland. They were among the first gay couples to legally wed in New Hampshire where they spent happy decades living on a hillside in Bradford on property they made into a conservation easement.



Gary was the first lymphoma patient in New Hampshire to undergo a rigorous experimental treatment, more to further the advancement of science than to prolong his life. He had a prodigious intellect, but was humble, playful and compassionate.



Gary was pre-deceased by his father and husband. He leaves behind his mother Louise Clark, brothers Rob and Don Clark, sisters Laurie Buchar and Nancy Herter, loving in-laws, their families, and countless friends. There was never a kinder, gentler soul.

