Raffaelo D'Onofrio Jr.
Raffaelo D'Onofrio Jr.

Raffaelo D'Onofrio Jr., age 92 of Woodlynne died peacefully Wednesday, October 7 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Vineland. Ralph raised his children and owned a Luncheonette in Collingswood for many years. He is also retired from The Protection Motor Company. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine (nee Lamplugh) and son Raffaelo III (Sara). He will be missed by his daughter Marion Grasso (Stephen), and his grandchildren Patty (Don) Raffaelo IV (Ali), Andrea (Rob) Liz (Michael) and six great grandchildren; Dan, CJ, Raffaelo V, Miranda, Olivia and Alexandra.

Ralph proudly served in the US Army in Korea. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the NJVMH Welfare Fund, Attn. Life Enrichment to benefit Veterans.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
