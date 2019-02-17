George H. Sedgwick III

George H. Sedgwick, III, 77, of Bradenton, died February 13, 2019. George has gone to be with the other warriors to Valhalla. He was born in Bridgeport, CT and he moved to Bradenton in 2002. He was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport Class of 1985. A Veteran of the US Army, he was a Military Policeman for 6 years with the 709th BN from 1959-1967. He was a Presidential Flight Detachment Honor Guard for Eisenhower and Kennedy, a US Army Physical Fitness Representative, and he was in the US Army Reserves. He was a retired Bridgeport Police Lieutenant; he was a retired State of CT Probation Officer, a Bradenton, FL substitute teacher and a member of the CT Fraternal Order of Police #4. He was a Mason Jerusalem Council # 16 R&SM and a Baldwin Chapter #13 RAM, a MENSA member and he was a Life Member of the NRA. Predeceased by his parents, George H., Jr. and Irene (Bagyura) Sedgwick; brothers, Jeffrey and Brian and sister, Susan; he is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Eileen; daughters, Bridget, Gayle and Karla; brother Gerald Sedgwick of Oakland Park, FL grandchildren, Gina, Jordan, Hailey, Robert, Lucky, Carlee, Ava and Daniel. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary