John S. Hosking

John S. Hosking, age 80, of Naugatuck, passed away on May 8, 2020, of Covid 19. He was born in Bridgeport on July 27, 1939, son of John O. Hosking and Elizabeth Abbott Hosking. John started work in the flooring business in Bridgeport and then for many years with his son John at Huntington Floors in Shelton. John was always ready for a joke, and enjoyed having good times with family and friends. He will be deeply missed. John is survived by his love of 37 years, Joy Cotnoir Guliuzza, his beloved children, Dale F. Hosking (Karen), John E. Hosking (Donna), Robin Sobotowski (Chris), Cynthia Kicher (Steve), Dena Mauri (Sam); his step-daughter, Deborah Jones (Robert) and step-son, Jeffrey Guliuzza. He is also survived by sister, Nancy Grant (Charles), and brother David Hosking along with 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great-nephews and one great-niece. Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private.



