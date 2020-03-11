Home

First & Summerfield United Chr
425 College St, #2
New Haven, CT 06511
Michael Fitzpatrick Obituary
Michael Raymond
Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitz passed with peace and grace on Monday, March 9 with his family and pets by his side. On the minds and in the hearts of many, Mike would want us all to carry on. You can't help but smile when you think of him; his infectious laugh, his beautiful smile, his friendly, caring nature. Mike didn't like to talk about himself, so we won't do that here. Instead, let's think about our wonderful times with him and the incredible person he was. He left us rich with memories and will be forever missed.
We will come together to celebrate the life of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at First & Summerfield Church, 425 College Street, New Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First & Summerfield Church.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020
