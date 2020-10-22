1/1
Herbert S. Collins
1933 - 2020
Aztec - On Friday evening October 16th, after 87 years, he was tired, sat down on his bed, and died. Herbert S. Collins of Aztec, has entered the gates of Heaven. Herbert was born on October 4th, 1933 to Clifford and Margaret Etta Collins at home in Aztec. As a toddler the family moved to CA, where he was joined by a younger brother. When the brother was killed in an accident, the family come back to Aztec, where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Aztec High School, and immediately joined the Navy, working as an aviation mechanic, he spent most of his enlisted time in Japan. When honorably discharged, Herb returned to NM and enrolled in the NM School of Mining and Technology in Socorro. While being best man for his roommate, he met the maid of honor, Barbara Little who became his wife the following year. Together they moved to Lindreth NM El Paso Camp. While living there, they became a family, welcoming a daughter and then a son. The family relocated to Ignacio CO years later and when El Paso diversified, Herb left the company and returned to school to obtain a business degree from Fort Lewis College in 1973. Soon after he began working for San Juan County where he remained until retirement. During the time there he again returned to school to get an electronics degree, and become an Electrician. Herb was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist Church of Aztec, and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Aztec. Both, very dear to his heart. His daughter often commented that when it came to being a Christian, her Dad did more than talk the talk, he walked the walk.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Margaret Etta Collins, brother Royce Collins; stillborn brother Evan Ray Collins and, in laws Robert and Violet Little.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Collins of the family home; daughter, Kathy (Rick) Moore, of Flora Vista; son, Robert C. Collins of Aztec; grandchildren, Amanda (Gaylon) Taylor of Kendleton TX, Lenny Moore (Ali) of Flora Vista; great grandchildren, Gabrielle Taylor of Rosenberg TX, Allyson Moore of Clovis NM, Kinsey Johnson, of Kendleton TX, Connor, Garrick and Maudie Moore of Flora Vista; great-great grandchildren, Caroline, and Kameron Morales of Rosenberg TX; brother Dr. Robert Collins (Dr. Pamela Collins) of Starkville MS; sister, Karen (Roy) Lynch of Aztec; sister in law, Carol (Rich) Parr of Meeker CO and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Herb has been entrusted to the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec. Following cremation, the family has opted to wait until it is safer for family to travel for burial, he would not want anyone endangered for him.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
