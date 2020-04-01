|
09/20/1935 - 03/25/2020 Joseph "Coach" Radisich, age 84, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 after complications due to an unexpected bout of the Covid-19 virus. Joe was born in his beloved San Pedro on September 29, 1935, to Dick and Katie (Vojkovich) Radisich, who were both immigrants from Vis, Croatia. Joe was the youngest of three children. He attended 15th Street School, Dana Junior High School, and San Pedro High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Frances Wond, and discovered a passion for the sport of football and interests in surfing and golfing. After graduating in 1954, Joe would become a proud member of the ILWU, longshoring and clerking at Locals 13 and 63 for over 40 years, while distinguishing himself as a high school football coach. He would coach through the years at Fermin Lausen, St. John Bosco, Daniel Murphy, Mary Star of the Sea, St. Paul, and San Pedro High Schools, touching so many young men's lives. He was head coach at Mary Star for 11 years and was inducted into the San Pedro Sportswalk of Fame in 2006 for his many accomplishments in the local football community. Until his passing, he continued to foster many of the relationships he built through the years with his former players. Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa, uncle, coach and friend. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Barbara Bradarich and Margie Fontes; and, his nephew, Ricky Fontes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances Radisich; his children, Joseph (Yenisleydi) Radisich and Kathy (Rich) Scandaliato; his grandchildren, Richard Scandaliato, Michael Scandaliato, and Joseph Radisich; his sister in law, Charlotte Wond; and, his nephews, John Bradarich, Dick Bradarich, Bob (Maria) Bradarich, and Joe Bradarich. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions we are all facing, a memorial mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 1, 2020