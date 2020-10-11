William (Bill) Vincent of Rancho Palos Verdes California was called to our Heavenly Father on September 29, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Gregory. He leaves behind his loving wife Eileen of 61 years and five sons and their families. Michael, William (Lynnette), Steven, (Anita), Scott (Michele), Matthew (Kim), Gregory's wife Debbie, his sister Brenda Brewer, sixteen grandchildren, one great-grand child, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was born to Clarence and Susan Vincent in Los Angeles, California. He attended St. Aloysius Parish School and graduated from Mount Carmel High School. He graduated from El Camino Junior College and went on to San Diego State University and continued his education at USC where he earned his Master's Degree. His first love was football. He played football in high school, El Camino and San Diego State University where he was a standout defensive line man. He served his country during the Korean War as an instructor at Fort Ord, California. Bill started his teaching career at Hosler Middle School, after a few years he moved on to Aviation High School for three years, teaching and coaching football. Bill began teaching and coaching football at El Camino in 1962. At El Camino Bill was the Defensive line coach, Defensive Coordinator then went on to become the Head Coach. After completing 31 great years at El Camino, making lifelong friends along the way and loving the life of coaching and mentoring young men, he retired in 1993. After retirement, Bill spent most of his time between the family cabin in Shaver Lake, traveling abroad and his home in Palos Verdes. He was a devoted Catholic and Parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro since 1959. Coach Vincent will be most remembered for his 34 years coaching in the South Bay where he was known as the "Players Coach" who cared deeply for his players. When one of his players learned of his death he stated, "Coach Vincent was a stalwart in the lives of many fine young men. God put him here to deliver them into manhood." Bill was a proud and caring husband, father and grandfather. He will be forever remembered for his selflessness and caring ways. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday October 16, 2020 at Christ Cathedral 12141 Lewis St. Garden Grove CA. Immediately following, we'll hold a "Celebration of Life" at the Old Ranch Country Club 3901 Lampson Ave. Seal Beach CA. Social Distancing will be observed





