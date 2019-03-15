Home

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
Betty Sue Kennerly Obituary
Betty Sue Kennerly was born the first of 13 children to Ola Estileen and James William Annesley in Chicasha, OK. In elementary school she fell in love with books. Her passion for reading and learning continued throughout her lifetime.Many people in the community knew Betty Sue from the years she devoted to teaching children in Esparto schools. She took pride in her students and their education. She made history come alive by instituting the Blue and Gray Ball at Esparto Middle School and school trips to Washington, D.C.Betty Sue was an adventurer at heart and journeyed all around the world. She enjoyed numerous trips with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to several countries in Europe, Russia and Japan.Betty Sue is survived by daughters, Julia Glee Cathcart of Rumsey, and Shawn-Ellen Reeves (Greg) of Long Beach; sons, Arthur (Tracy) Lewis of Placerville, Kenneth Mark Lewis of Rumsey; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Roy Lewis, Jr. (Cynthia) of Salinas. Betty Sue's children will celebrate her life and love at an open house from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at 3657 Highway 16, Rumsey, CA 95679.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
