Herbert L. Vrooman, Jr., 73, of Rte. 10, Sharon Springs, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born September 29, 1946 in Sharon Springs where he was a graduate and lifelong resident. At 16 years old he started work at Lynk's Service Station as a mechanic and eventual owner. While working at Lynk's he worked for many years as a school bus driver for Sharon Springs Central School. After leaving the Service Station he joined the NYS DOT team out of Sharon Springs and retired after 22 years of service. Herb was an active member of the Sharon Springs Fire Department for 56 years holding several offices including Assistant Chief, Chief and was currently Chairman for the Fire Commissioners. He was President of the Slate Hill Cemetery for many years and was currently the records keeper for the cemetery. Throughout his life, he was a member of the Sharon Springs' Historical Society, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Knights of Columbus. After retiring, Herb kept busy mowing lawns and plowing driveways. He loved puzzles and playing cards. He was always willing to lend a hand to others and had good insight to be able to look at a problem and come up with a good solution to fixing it. Survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Connie (Cechnicki) Vrooman of Sharon Springs, daughters Angela Witham of Cherry Valley and Lucinda Vrooman (Gery Rockwell) of Fort Plain, grandchildren, Trenton Witham and Aidan Witham of Cherry Valley, Kaley Rockwell and Mackenzie Rockwell of Fort Plain, brother James (Shirley) Vrooman of Cobleskill, sisters, Bernadetta Vrooman, Mary Ann (Ed) Larkin both of Sharon Springs, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Herbert L. Vrooman, Sr. and Rosemary (Rafferty) Vrooman and a sister Herta Mary Vrooman who passed earlier this month. Private graveside service will be held. Arrangements made by Amsterdam Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Springs Fire Department, P.O. Box 336, Sharon Springs, NY 13459.