MAGGARD, Phyllis Ann Age 81 of Hamilton passed away on October 10, 2019. Born to Herman L. and Elvira Brandenburg, Sept. 2, 1938 in Hamilton. Due to her mother's illness when she was 10 months old, Phyllis was raised by her Uncle Earl K. and Aunt Pearl Wilson, having a great life! A 1956 graduate of Oxford's Stewart High School, she worked at Elder-Beerman for 30 years. She is survived by son Philip O. (Kimberly) Morrical III, daughters Cindra L. Morrical and Melissa (Carl) Dowler, three grandchildren Kyle P. Morrical, Allan Dowler, and Ashley (Connor) Lawson, and her loved schnauzer Chumley. Nephew Jack L. Brandenburg II and niece Kathy Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Maggard, her parents Earl & Pearl Wilson, her birth parents, her brother & sister-in-law Jack L. and Phyllis Brandenburg, her grandparents Matthew A. & Mary (Drake) Miller and Robert & Mary Jane (Strong) Brandenburg. Services are pending. She wanted remembrances to go to Schnauzer Rescue Cincinnati https://www.schnauzerrescuecincinnati.org/ in memory of Buddie and Chole. www.browndawsonflick.com
