Dr. O. Sue Snider
New Castle - Dr. O. Sue Snider passed away on March 19, 2019 following a brief illness. The daughter of Bert E. and Melba K. (Winningham) Drake, she was born January 14, 1945 in Bolivar, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Wayne Snider in Springfield, Missouri on January 24, 1966.
Sue was a 1962 graduate of Bolivar High School. She then attended Missouri State University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education in 1966. She taught home economics for two years at Bolivar High School before moving to further her education at the University of Missouri where she earned a Master's degree in Food Science in 1971 and a PhD in Food Science in 1979. During this time, she also served as an Associate Professor for the MSU Department of Food Science.
In 1983, Sue and Wayne moved to Delaware where she was a Food Safety and Nutrition Specialist for Cooperative Extension in the Animal and Food Science Department at the University of Delaware. In 2001, she was appointed to the rank of professor and served the university in this capacity until the time of her death. In January, she began a one year sabbatical with plans to retire in January 2020 after 36 years of employment at the university.
Sue provided leadership in the role of the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) Coordinator for the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension for over 30 years. In addition, she served as Coordinator for the State of Delaware Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) program since the University of Delaware started administering the program in 2005.
She remained committed to university students and colleagues in Extension and across colleges at the University of Delaware. She partnered with the Department of Behavioral Health and Nutrition in the College of Health Sciences, supporting research on the use of nutrition and food safety text messages for low income audiences, acting as a preceptor for dietetic interns and community nutrition students, and mentoring colleagues as they obtain advanced degrees. Sue financially supported the Extension Scholar program, served as an instructor for Animal Science undergraduates in their study abroad program to New Zealand, and assured that EFNEP paraprofessionals participated in visits to our nation's leaders in Washington, DC to deliver the vital message that EFNEP helps change lives in Delaware
Dr. Snider demonstrated an understanding of different cultures and appreciation for diversity in her work over the years. She had a strong understanding of the hardships that the clients of her EFNEP-SNAP-Ed employees face. Sue was very interested in ensuring that nutrition programs were offered to vulnerable populations. She supported these efforts through the people she hired and helped these employees gain training to work with underserved groups.The curricula she has written, and the interactive educational displays used in community settings, are evidence of her mindfulness of the different cultures and diverse adult and youth audiences served by the programs she has administered.
Sue also served on the Delaware Food Safety Council for many years and helped develop curriculum and factsheets and assisted in conducting the training that addressed safe food handling practices in homes, public spaces, and restaurants as well as on farms. She has received regional and national awards for successful food safety programming efforts.
While Sue's career and professional accomplishments were a great passion and joy in her life, she also had many interests and hobbies. She and Wayne enjoyed sailing for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling and attending concerts and theatrical performances. She also loved to cook for others and enjoyed hosting dinners for family and friends.
For the tremendous level of commitment to Delawareans and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Program through the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension Service, Sue will be remembered as being creative and innovative in her program development, generous with her time and resources, committed to excellence and creating positive outcomes for individuals and families and dedicated to connecting citizens to science based information that would assist them in improving their lives. She will also be remembered as a kind and generous friend.
Sue is preceded in death by Wayne, her parents and her brother, Larry Drake. She is survived by a nephew, Trent Drake, Bolivar, Missouri; two nieces, Sheila Griffin and husband, Regan, Rock Port, Missouri and Jennifer Coffer and husband, Justin, Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Kathy Drake, Bolivar, Missouri; two great-nieces, Makenna Coffer and Wynne Griffin; and one great-nephew, Beckham Coffer.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar, Missouri. A memorial service was held at the cemetery on Friday, April 19th. A memorial service will be held in Delaware on June 20, 2019 from 4-6 pm in the commons area in Townsend Hall, .531 S. College Avenue, Townsend Hall, 1st Floor, Newark, DE 19716. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to the University of Delaware Expanded Food and Nutrition Program. Contributions can be made online at www.udel.edu/makeagift or mailed to Gifts Processing 83 E. Main St, 3rd Floor Newark, DE 19716. Checks can be made payable to 'University of Delaware' and please include "in memory of Dr. Sue Snider" on the memo line.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019