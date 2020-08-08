1/1
Rosalie Lemberger Popper
Rosalie Lemberger Popper

Wilmington - Age 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in her Rehoboth Beach home on August 6, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn in 1938, she had a full and varied career. Early on, she taught elementary school in Ohio and Massachusetts, after graduating from Boston University in 1958 with a BS in Education. Later, she ran a wholesale jewelry business for 25 years. Through retirement, Rosalie studied at the Osher Academy of Lifelong Learning at the University of Delaware. She loved music and played percussion in several bands. For more than 20 years, she volunteered at Nemours / A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. She was active in many Jewish organizations and served as President of Hadassah. Rosalie traveled extensively with her husband and family and visited more than 50 countries. She enjoyed sports: aerobics, swimming, sailing, kayaking, skiing and hiking, to name a few. She was loved dearly by many, and was referred to as "Saint Rosalie" by her countless friends.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Dr. Peter Popper, who she met in summer camp at age 15. They married five years later and are a month shy of their 62nd Anniversary. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Linda Popper in 2017, and is survived by her brother, Alvin Lemberger, two daughters, Lisa Popper Harris and Laura Greenlee Sparks, their husband's Jack Harris, Jr. and Richard Sparks, as well as seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

A memorial service and two Shiva services will be Zoomed. Private burial will be at Wellwood Cemetery in West Babylon, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington: http://www.bethshalomwilmington.org.

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
