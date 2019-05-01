|
Virginia Dyanne Gerhardt
Wilmington - Dyanne, age 70, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Seasons Hospice surrounded by her family.
Born in Kennett Square, Dyanne was the daughter of the late Robert W. Cleveland and Marguerite Virginia Grady. After her parents passed away at a young age Dyanne was raised by Pete and Libby Malin of Hockessin. After graduating from AI DuPont High school, she went on to work in the automobile industry for well over 40 years.
Dyanne took great pride in watching her grandchildren Blakely Stawicki (13), Brexton Stawicki (8) and Kirsten Gerhardt (23) growing up. "Mom-Mom" absolutely adored the grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, David Gerhardt; her son, Sean Stawicki and daughter-in-law Leah Stawicki and David Gerhardt Jr., her brother Robert Cleveland (Louise), her cousins Dicky Malin (Rhonda), Elenore O'Neil and Billy Malin and all her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from the Seasons Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion for Dyanne and her family.
Funeral services will be private. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019