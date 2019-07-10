Resources More Obituaries for Berthe de Odnoposoff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Berthe Huberman de Odnoposoff

Berthe Huberman de Odnoposoff



BERTHE HUBERMAN de ODNOPOSOFF, acclaimed pianist, dies at 94



Berthe Huberman de Odnoposoff, acclaimed pianist and distinguished professor of piano and music died on Monday evening, July 1st, at the Bristal at Lake Success, NY , where she lived close to her daughter and family for the past two and a half years.



Berthe was born on May 19, 1925 in Paris, France. Her parents, Henry and Marcella Huberman had emigrated from Poland. They met in Paris, got married and Berthe was born there. When Berthe was a young child, they moved to Havana, Cuba. Her two brothers: Alberto , 3 years younger, and Benjamin, 13 years younger, were both born in Cuba. Berthe grew up in Cuba, attended the conservatory and studied piano with Joaquin Nin. She received a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences Degree, a Diploma in piano and a Diploma in theory and harmony from the Ministry of Education, Havana, Cuba.



In 1944, she met Adolfo Odnoposoff at a concert where he was the principal cellist with the Havana Symphony Orchestra. She was so impressed by his looks and cello playing that she had to go back stage to introduce herself. He thought she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. They got married on May 18, 1946. After



they got married, they travelled and concertized together for many years throughout Central and South America. She became Adolfo's chief accompanist and musical collaborator. They became known as the "Odnoposoff duo."



In 1954, their daughter Alina was born in Havana, Cuba. In 1957, they moved to Mexico City at Adolfo's advice, not happy with the political situation in Cuba at the time. In Mexico, as in Cuba, Berthe continued her teaching career. She dedicated herself to teaching children, mainly of primary and secondary school ages, and had extraordinary success.



In 1964, Berthe, Adolfo and Alina moved to Puerto Rico, at the invitation of Pablo Casals. In Puerto Rico, Berthe again excelled as a piano teacher and continued to concertize with Adolfo. She also loved to entertain and had numerous dinner parties attended by Pablo and Martita Casals, Claudio Arrau, Roque Cordero, Daniel Barenboim and Jacqueline du Pre, to name a few. After Pablo Casals died, on October 23, 1973, Adolfo and Berthe decided that they did not need to stay in Puerto Rico and they both accepted positions as professors of music at the University of North Texas College of Music.



In concerts and recordings , Berthe and Adolfo were often "billed as a duo." Many Latin American composers have dedicated their works to both Adolfo and Berthe Odnoposoff. Among them:



Aurelio de la Vega "Legend of Ariel Criollo"



Rodolfo Halpfter "Sonata Op. 26"



Blas Galindo "Sonata"



Eduardo Mata "Sonata"



Hector Campos Parsi " Arawak"



Luis Anotnio Ramirez "Sonata Elegiaca"



Roque Cordero " Sonata for Violoncello and



Piano"



Berthe, Adolfo and Ricardo Odnoposoff ( Adolfo's brother and violin virtuoso) performed their final concert together in 1986 , playing Beethoven's Triple Concerto under the direction of Jorge Sarmientos in Dallas, Texas.



Berthe loved music, art and opera. Most of all, she loved people and was a caring and compassionate person. She also loved her dog "Cello" and the neighborhood's cats. She often forgot to buy food for herself but she always made sure she had food for the cats. Once she agreed to move to New York, she loved Alina's and Mark's (her son-in-law whom she considered her son), frequent visits. She also enjoyed the visits of her granddaughters, their husbands and their children. She loved observing the way the great grandchildren played, colored and did puzzles. She always raved about their beauty and intelligence.



Berthe will be remembered as an accomplished pianist and teacher and, most of all, an amazing woman. She was influential in many people's lives. Berthe's indomitable spirit, her passion for music and teaching, and her words of wisdom will live forever.



Berthe will be remembered as an accomplished pianist and teacher and, most of all, an amazing woman. She was influential in many people's lives. Berthe's indomitable spirit, her passion for music and teaching, and her words of wisdom will live forever.

She is survived by her daughter Alina; her three granddaughters, Danya, Arielle and Melissa; her four great grandchildren Emily, Jacob, Noah and Matthew; and her brothers Alberto Huberman and Benjamin Huberman. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 10, 2019