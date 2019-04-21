Dr. Robbye



Richards



Dr. Robbye Richards passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1935.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years John V. Richards. She leaves behind her five children, Cindy Richards, Julie Richards Betik and husband Mike, John Richards, Jamie Richards, Glenn Richards and wife Jeannyne. Brothers Don Mitchell, Terry Mitchell, and sister Shaunna Mitchell.



Lovingly known as "Dr. Mom" to her 12 beloved grandchildren: Melissa Bakes Karatay, Gavin Bakes, John Michel Betik, Lauren Betik, Caroline Betik, John Elijah Richards, Austen Richards, David Zachary Richards, Brandon Richards, Danielle Richards Sanford, Morgan Richards Hill, and Reagan Richards. 3 great grandsons: Emerson Betik, Everett Sanford, and Noah Sanford.



Robbye was born to Robby Koons Mitchell and Glenn Clarence Mitchell in Denton Texas. She spent part of her youth in Oklahoma as her Father worked as a biologist for the state. Her teen years were lived in McKinney Texas where her Father practiced medicine for many years. She graduated high school in McKinney and then attended The University of North Texas where she met her husband. While raising her family she worked as a science teacher for 22 years. She taught at Argyle Highschool, Denton High School, and Strickland Junior High. At the age of 54, once the children were out on their own, she was accepted and attended Medical school at what was then The College of Osteopathic Medicine. It is now The University of North Texas Health and Science Center. She earned her D.O. as a family physician.



She worked for UNTHSC as a professor and managed clinics as part of the practical curriculum for her students. In her honor, there is now a "Dr. Robbye Richards" award given to the graduating senior that has excelled in the Family Medicine specialty field. She retired to care for her husband when she was 75 years of age. Since his passing, she resided in the Woodlands Texas, bringing her smile and perpetual good will to all who crossed her path. She never missed an opportunity to visit with her beloved grandchildren, always regaling them with stories from her past to encourage them onward.



Robbye passed surrounded by her five children.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association



912 Killian Hill Road, SW Lilburn, GA 30047



www.lbda.org



OR



American Parkinsons Disease Association



135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305



[email protected]



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at 10:00am at the University of North Texas Health and Science Center Carl E Everett Education and Administration Building (EAD), 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107, Luibel Hall Room 108. Parking in the adjacent lot Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary