It is with deepest sadness we announce the sudden passing of Don Carlos Lee on May 16, 2019, at age 62: forever a loving father, husband, uncle, brother and friend. He graced this earth with unmatched energy. With a personality larger than life, a voice louder than thunder, and a bellowing laugh that could be heard across the planet, his presence was always felt and known. He was born and raised in Hong Kong, and very proud of his Chinese heritage. At the age of 18, two missionaries knocked on his door and introduced him to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after his conversion, with pennies in his pocket and knowing very little English, he traveled to the United States to attend Brigham Young University, Hawaii. After a year of college, he served a two year church mission in Toronto, Canada. He returned to BYU Hawaii, where he would meet his eternal and surviving sweetheart, Jan Annette Critchfield Lee. They were married in April of 1982, and enjoyed a two year honeymoon on the North Shore of Hawaii while he finished his undergraduate degree. Hawaii was his paradise where he returned regularly to create priceless memories with his family. With his passion for learning and boundless enthusiasm, he graduated Summa Cum Laude from BYU Hawaii, and later earning top honors in the Brigham Young University MBA program. As a young executive, he shot up the corporate ladder, pursuing various opportunities across the United States. His bright mind and excellent memory were always at work, striking up lively conversations, thinking of business ideas, talking politics and current events, unraveling computer problems, or studying gospel topics. He never forgot a birthday, holiday, anniversary, or family event. As the family chef and food connaisseur, he would plan and shop for meals in advance for each Sunday dinner and for every family celebration. He lived and breathed BYU athletics. He could be found watching BYU reruns from games thirty years ago, boisterously cheering on the Cougars and criticizing the refs, while already knowing the outcome of each game. His enthusiasm for singing couldn't be bridled. As a choir member through all of his adult life, his voluminous voice could be heard at times, above the voices of the choir. He was always proud and touched to be singing his praises through sacred music.

Without hesitation, he would say his greatest success was his family. He was the very proud father of three accomplished, righteous sons and a beautiful daughter-in-law. He is survived by them: Eric Charles Lee (Amanda Willis Lee), Jared Spencer Lee and Alexander Kenneth Lee. He showed his family the world, he taught them drive, survival, ambition, and the value of hard work. He was strong in his opinions and disciplined through his every endeavor. He expected his family to live by the highest of values. Not only did he love his sons unconditionally, he consistently showed them how much he loved and respected their mother. His loving desire has always been that his family press on in righteousness with strength and fortitude. He lived by the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and fully embraced His plan. He dutifully fulfilled various church callings at the Ward and Stake level. He was recently set apart as a temple ordinance worker; he cherished his time in the temple. Now he returns to the loving arms of his Savior, prepared to continue His work. Aloha nui loa, beautiful man, until we are together again to enjoy the promises of life eternal.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00pm, Tuesday, May 21st at the Cottonwood Stake Chapel, 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84121.

