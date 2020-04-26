|
Carole Ann Lambert
1937-2020
Sandy, UT-A model of devotion, love, service, and dignity, Carole Ann Lambert lived a full life that offered an anchor of steadiness to all who knew her. Born on September 10, 1937, to Frank and Lucille Lougy in Tooele, Utah, Carole learned early on to live in the present and focus on what matters most, which for her was her family.
A devoted mother, sister, wife, and grandmother, her family was everything. She and her husband Charles had four children, 17 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren, whom she knew intimately. Known to never miss a game, performance, event, or party, Carole became a fixture of support for her family and community.
A lover of beauty, music, and the arts, Carole meticulously worked in her home and yard; tirelessly searched for the perfect gift; lovingly prepared renowned baked goods; regularly hummed, sang, and tapped her fingers; and brilliantly crafted personal poems for her loved ones. Above all, Carole was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, and she quietly yet powerfully testified of Him through her words, actions, and deeds. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love for her family to emulate.
Carole passed away suddenly on April 23, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She is proceeded in death by her husband Charles Lambert. She is survived by her children Carole and (Steve) Sharp, Debbie and (John) Norton, Ben and (Melanie) Lambert, and Lori and (Ryan) McKee, 64 grandchildren, and sisters Lynne and (Skip) Strege and Kathy and (Roger) Peterson.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020