David Mark Wahlquist
1955 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, David Mark Wahlquist, 65, returned to his Heavenly home on November 24, 2020. He was born February 5, 1955 in Coronado, California to Maurene Elizabeth (Kennedy) and Mark LeRoy Wahlquist. He married his best friend Stella Mae Thompson on August 11, 1978.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mark LeRoy Wahlquist. He is survived by his loving wife, Stella; sons and daughters, Adam David and Alyssa Wahlquist, D. Rhen and Melissa Aldridge, and Daniel Mark and Heather Wahlquist; his 11 grandchildren, his mother, Maurene Wahlquist, his siblings, and so many he called friends.
Dave was an extraordinary man. To know Dave was to love him. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant". He was kind, soft-spoken, and never said an unkind word about anyone. He will be greatly missed.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) South Jordan, Utah. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Private funeral services will be streamed live on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Estates.
