1/1
David Wahlquist
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mark Wahlquist
1955 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, David Mark Wahlquist, 65, returned to his Heavenly home on November 24, 2020. He was born February 5, 1955 in Coronado, California to Maurene Elizabeth (Kennedy) and Mark LeRoy Wahlquist. He married his best friend Stella Mae Thompson on August 11, 1978.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mark LeRoy Wahlquist. He is survived by his loving wife, Stella; sons and daughters, Adam David and Alyssa Wahlquist, D. Rhen and Melissa Aldridge, and Daniel Mark and Heather Wahlquist; his 11 grandchildren, his mother, Maurene Wahlquist, his siblings, and so many he called friends.
Dave was an extraordinary man. To know Dave was to love him. He was often referred to as a "Gentle Giant". He was kind, soft-spoken, and never said an unkind word about anyone. He will be greatly missed.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) South Jordan, Utah. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Private funeral services will be streamed live on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Estates.
To read full obituary, leave online condolences and view the service visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
Dear Maurene: I will not be with you at this troubling time but I wanted you to know I am with you in my heart.
Dave was like his father, so very kind and a good friend. I have so many good memories of our families living next door to each other.
May God be with you and sustain you at this loss. Love Carma
Carma Frankos
Friend
November 28, 2020
He was a truly a gentle giant of a man. His hugs will always be remembered and never forgotten. He always had a big smile and a kind word for you ever time you came close to him. His small acts of kindness, like delivering flowers to my daughter on her birthday, will always be deep in our hearts. Our prayers go out to his family. He will be truly missed.
Steven Hendrickson
Steven Hendrickson
Friend
November 27, 2020
We loved him
David Colton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved