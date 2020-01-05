Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Ephraim City Senior Center
Doyle J. Larsen


1932 - 2019
Doyle J. Larsen Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
Mr. Doyle J. Larsen, of Ephraim Utah, passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at the age of 87.
Doyle was born to parents Jack H. & Reva H. Larsen on June 11, 1932 in his home in Ephraim UT.
He grew up as the eldest of three and attended Snow High School, graduating in 1950. On Feb. 29, 1952, He married his childhood sweetheart, Arthella Larsen. They had two children Clyde D. Larsen & Deanne L. Bennett. Doyle is survived by his sisters Sandra Anderson & Susan Barton.
Doyle served in the Korean war with the 4th Signal Battalion
Doyle opened his own business in 1970, Doyle's Hardware & Sporting Goods. He and Arthella sold this business and retired in 1997. Doyle volunteered as a nighttime police officer, he was involved with the Lions Club and he was always ready and willing to serve his community. Doyle was the youngest of the "4D'S", he grew up with the "Larsen Army" the mountains were his playground. He loved the outdoors and new adventures.
Please join us for A celebration of Doyle's life on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Ephraim City Senior Center, at 11:00 am. In Lou of flowers the family would appreciate donations in honor of Doyle to the Diabetes foundation and/or the .
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020
