Robert Douglas Rose
1940 ~ 2020
Robert Douglas Rose-born Dec 12 1940, Los Angeles, Calif.-Died Mar 22, 2020 (79 yrs old), pneumonia. Resident of Bountiful, Utah. Parents: James Douglas Rose and Dorothy Van Cleave Rose. Raised by father and step mother, Cleo Hoggan Rose. Married Connie Luekenga Rose Sept 3, 1964 Salt Lake City Temple. Graduate of Brigham Young University and George Washington Law School.
Survived by spouse, Connie and children; Robert D Rose Jr (Wendy), Angela Short (Matt), Erin Perkins (Mitch), Eric Rose (Brandi), Tamara Gold (Robby), Jonathan Rose (Kori), Jefferson Rose (Natalie), Amy McReynolds (Matt), Kate Lee (Travis), Jordan Rose (Alyssa). 37 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren. Sister, Martell Stringham. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Jerome Rose.
Member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served in many capacities and as a Bountiful Temple worker. As a missionary, Northern States 1960-1962, Tianjin, China Teachers (2004, 2005), Marshall Islands and Pittsburgh, Pa (2007-2009), So Africa Area office (2012-2014) Salt Lake Inner City (2014-present time)
Ran 10 marathons, qualified for Boston Marathon. Loved to golf with friends Lonny Adams and Dan Rogers, Loved the Lord and his family above all else.
Donations to Missionary Fund
Private Family Graveside Service, Bountiful City Cemetery. "The Eagle has landed". Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2020