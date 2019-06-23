Steven Jack Green

1950 ~ 2019

After battling health issues in the past year, Steven Green passed peacefully from this life to be reunited with his oldest child Brandie, on June 21, 2019. Steve fought his illness to the end.

Steve was born to Jack and Aileen Bench Green in Salt Lake City on May 24, 1950, the third of four children. He graduated from Skyline High School and attended the University of Utah. He married the one and only love of his life, Susan (Dille) Green shortly after high school and together they raised four children; they were his purpose in life.

Steve placed a high value on hard work and made a career as a salesman in the auto industry. He also served in the National Guard as a medic. He loved the great Utah outdoors, especially our National Parks and had a keen eye for capturing their beauty through photography. Steve was an avid sports fan; specifically, the Utes, Yankees, and Jazz. Steve loved wolves and their nature. He had a certain sense of pride when describing himself as a "lone wolf" but we all know how much he loved his "wolf pack" and he often graced us with random acts of kindness that proved it. He was always trying to do his good secretly, lest he should be accused of having a big heart.

Steve is survived by his lifelong best friend Susan and three of their four children, Ryan, Brezzie Andersen (Eric), and Beau (Christina); as well as 6 grandchildren, Joshua (Katie), Jaeden, Bronson, Christian, Carisa and Violet; and one great-grandchild, Drake. Also, by siblings, Diane Quist (Dave), Sharlene Wardrop (Todd), Brent (Karen); former daughter-in-law Britnie Green and son-in-law Lee Caporalli; and Stewart Jenson. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Aileen and by his daughter, Brandie.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 South 1950 East in Sandy, Utah. Visitation and viewing will be from 12:00 - 1:30 followed by the funeral services at 2:00. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary