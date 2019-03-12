|
|
Gerald Hewus
Des Moines - Gerald J. Hewus ("Jerry") passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1938 to Benjamin and Bernice (Sabota) Hewus in Cleveland, Ohio. Jerry received his Bachelors in Music Education from Baldwin Wallace College, and later his Masters from Miami of Ohio. He began his teaching career in southern Ohio where he met and married Nola M. Hertz in 1964.
Jerry left teaching and moved his family to northwest Indiana; there he continued to work hard to support and provide for his family as a Fuller Brush salesman. In 1975, he relocated his family to Des Moines, IA, and stayed. His love for music followed him, and he became involved in many community organizations including the Des Moines Community Orchestra, "Everyone Sings the Messiah", the Drake Community Choir, the Urbandale Community Adult Band, and served as the choir director at the (former) College Ave Christian Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nola, of 55 years; his children, Laura (Hewus) Young and Kevin Hewus; his grandchildren, Daniel and Riley; brothers, Ron Hewus of Bloomfield, IA, and Ben Hewus of Carlisle, IA; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Highland Park Community Church, 4101 Amherst St, Des Moines (also True Bible Baptist). The family will greet friends from 4:00-6:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley View Village (Des Moines) to be used for a music therapy program.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019