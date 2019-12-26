|
Don Frederic Johnston FORT WORTH--Don Frederic Johnston, M.D., 72, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: Gifts in his memory may be made to Union Gospel Mission, or . Don was born in Wichita, Kan., to Donald C. Johnston and Freda Jelks Johnston. He moved to Wichita Falls at a young age. He grew up an "all American boy" of the '50s and '60s, surrounded by his cousins and friends. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, camp and his church youth group. He attended Rider High School, was in ROTC and proudly became a Eagle Scout. He attended Schreiner and Texas Tech University. His senior year, 51 years ago at Texas Tech, he met Jane Dingee, the love of his life. They have been married 48 years. Don then attended UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and graduated in 1973. Don and Jane moved to Louisville, Ky., where he did his internship at Louisville General. They returned to Texas, and Don did his orthopedic residency at John Peter Smith Hospital. In 1978, Don chose the mid-cities to practice medicine. He was the third orthopedic surgeon in that area. He practiced medicine for 40 years at Texas Health H-E-B in Euless, Texas. He served as chief of surgery and many other positions throughout his career. He was involved in NTSP and Care n Care and served on their boards. Don was an advocate for doctors and patients and fought big business on their behalf. He was known for "telling it like it is," yet in a kind and gentle manner. Don and Jane had two daughters, Channing and Lauren. Don loved them dearly. He was a wonderful husband, son, father, uncle cousin, "boss" and friend. Don was a hero to many. He was a true character with an incredible sense of humor and boundless wit. He had a servant's heart, and he was always there for everyone who was in his life. He was funny, compassionate and caring. Don loved music and its lyrics and loved to share a tune or story about the artist. He was an avid reader and had a great love of military history. He loved visiting with his patients that were veterans and hearing their stories of service. Many of them became friends of his for life. He loved Friday night football. He became L.D. Bell's and later Trinity High School's team physician spanning over 30 years. He was a gentle giant to many, never too busy to help a friend find a remedy or to lend a listening ear. He believed in fighting the good fight for what was right. Don had a quiet but mighty faith. He would often say you could not practice medicine and not believe in God. He is with his maker now. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was loved by many. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald C. Johnston and Freda Jelks Johnston, and his brother, Martin C. Johnston. SURVIVORS: His wife, Jane Dingee Johnston; daughters, Channing Johnston Edwards and Lauren Lenoir Johnston; nieces; nephews; cousins; great office staff; revered colleagues, friends and his buddies forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019