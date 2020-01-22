|
David Bonini
Dec. 8,1944 - Jan 11,2020
Pleasant Hill
We mourn the passing of a steadfast friend, DAVID GEORGE BONINI who left us too soon on January 11, 2020 at the age of 75. Dave, known to his friends as "Bones", was born December 8, 1944 to Angelo and Ethel Bonini and grew up in the center of Contra Costa Country Club in "the Village", one of the oldest neighborhoods in Pleasant Hill. Dave attended Pacheco Elementary School and Pleasant Hill High School and was in the first graduating class at College Park High School. After studying Evolutionary Biology and Human Behavior Dave graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1968, after which he pursued a graduate degree from San Jose State University.
Dave subsequently entered the high technology workforce in 1970 and worked for UNIVAC, ITEL CORPORATION, AMDAHL and HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS before he retired. Now it was time for Dave to play golf and travel. He was a member of the Contra Costa Country Club, and traveled with his friends to Spain, Greece, Mexico, the Caribbean, Cuba, Costa Rica and other exciting destinations, which led him into philanthropy and activities for causes that promoted science to youth including volunteering as a docent at Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley. He loved mentoring young people and young companies, but his passion was dog rescue, adopting several dogs for himself. Besides traveling, playing golf, flying drones and tinkering with the latest technological toys Dave treasured his daily hikes with his dogs Bo, Dwobby and Dover. Dave is survived by his sister Julie Bonini of Martinez and many friends. In memory of Dave please consider a donation to one of Dave's many causes: Wonderfest @ Wonderfest.com, MILO Foundation @ milofoundation.org, ARF @ arflife.org or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020