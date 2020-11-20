William ThurlowFeb. 12, 1941 - Oct. 24, 2020Novato, CAWilliam Thurlow passed away peacefully at his home in Novato on October 24th after battling cancer for more than five years. The son of William and Harriet Thurlow, Willie was a third generation Californian who grew up in Orinda and graduated from Acalanes HS. While at Cal he met his wife, Terry Harman, another native Californian.After obtaining his business degree from UC Berkeley, he entered the USAF to pursue his lifelong ambition to be a fighter pilot. He was awarded the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross for his service during the Vietnam War.He was then stationed in Germany where their two daughters were born. Once he completed his military service, he began a management consulting career which took them to England for three years. The family returned to the US in 1974 and settled in Orinda where he was an active volunteer in his daughters' school and scouting activities including serving as Treasurer and Co-President of the Del Rey Parents Club. They have resided in Novato since 1992.The former Cal yell leader was an enthusiastic Bear fan and enjoyed many road trips with fellow alums. Willie also served on the Bear Backer Council and as President of the Golden Bear Club.The family spent many summers camping in the Sierras and the yearly ritual of a week at the beloved Lair of the Bear – Cal's Alumni family camp. Willie loved the Lair and served as camp manager in 1985.Willie had a great devotion to family and friends and loved the Lair, Cal sports, carpentry projects and the outdoors. He loved to travel especially to the Sierras and the beaches of Hawaii and Australia.He is survived by his wife Terry of nearly 55 years, his daughters Barbie (Craig) Bocks of Lafayette, CA and Debby Thurlow (Rich Bowen) of Novato, CA as well as, Shelby and Justin Bocks, Connor and Elliott Thurlow, and Bryson and Kyden Bowen.We will have a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so. Contributions may be made to the Lair Staff Alumni Club Scholarship, UC Berkeley Foundation, in memory of Willie Thurlow.