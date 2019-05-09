David James Greer, 63, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.



David was born Jan. 24, 1956, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., to Robert Greer and wife Arlene, nee Kobayashi. He was married to Jennifer Christine Edgemon Jan. 4, 1985, in St. Charles. They spent 34 wonderful years together. David served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years as a drywall taper, but most recently was working as the attendant at the local Petro Mart gas station and car wash. David was very easygoing and personable. He loved to cook for his family and friends. David also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and being outdoors. He enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball on television.



David is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Greer; two children, Amanda Johnson and husband Matt, and Joshua Reeves; mother, Arlene and stepfather Masanori Miyama; one brother, Robert Greer Jr.; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Greer.



A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., also at the funeral home.



Burial will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations to (LLS), in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2019