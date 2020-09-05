Leland G. "Lee" Schemmer, 84, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Lee was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Femme Osage, to the late Arthur Schemmer and wife Ella, nee Rawie. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, stationed in Fort Lee, Va. Lee then served in the Reserves from 1960-1964.



He was married to Ruth I. Begemann April 8, 1961, in Marthasville. They spent 59 wonderful years together. Lee worked at Blair Feed & Grain for 17 years before he began farming. Early on, after venturing into the farming industry, Lee drove a school bus for Warren County R-III School District. He harvested hay, corn, beans and other crops, and also had a herd of cattle which he raised. Lee loved taking care of the cattle.



Lee was a great neighbor who would drop everything in order to help a friend. He enjoyed playing "Pinnacle" with family and friends as well. Lee was a prankster and enjoyed the many pranks he played on his unexpecting friends. He also enjoyed watching RFD TV, which is an agricultural news network.



Lee is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; one brother, Arlie Schemmer and wife Mollie; very special neighbors and friends, Syd and Ellen Fees; grandchildren, Eric and Vicky Nordwald, and Jason and Elise Orf; four great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Tracey Schmidt; close friends, Terry and Marilyn Smith; other family and close friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ella, and one baby sister.



A celebration of life service for Lee will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home in Marthasville. A service will begin at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Memorial donations are preferred to the Warren County Senior Center, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family is asking that everyone attending the services to abide by the CDC guidelines, by wearing a mask and honoring the 6-foot social distancing.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.





