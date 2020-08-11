1/1
Mack L. Capps III
1953 - 2020
Mack L Capps III
Banner Elk, NC—Master Sargent Mack L. Capps III went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020.
Mack served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He considered it the job of a lifetime. After retiring from the Army he continued to serve his country faithfully as a U.S. Postal Service worker for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife Sara Jane, sister Libby Fulkerson (Bob Mateya), brother Alan Capps (Pam Buck), daughter Lori Bineham (Michael), daughter Robyn Nolette (James), and grandchildren Tyler, Ashley and Andrew.
Gifts in Mack's honor may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date and time to be announced later.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

or

