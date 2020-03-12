|
Seth Washington Thorne, Jr.
Fayetteville—Seth W. Thorne, Jr. passed away shortly before his 97th birthday on March 10, 2020.
He is survived by his two daughters, Mary T. Packett of Bolivia and Elizabeth T. Royal of Fayetteville; three sons, Robert E. Thorne of Fayetteville, Gene D. Thorne of Hope Mills, and Donald R. Thorne of Fayetteville; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren and his sister, Peggy T. Fowler of Roseboro.
Seth loved the outdoors, tinkering with his tractor and fishing, but most importantly he was a true and devoted man to his family and friends, never missing an opportunity to attend a gathering. Seth will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 14 at the Praise Fellowship Church of God. The family will receive friends from 12:45 – 1:45 PM prior to the service. Burial will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park at 3 PM following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Timberlake Church of God in Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020