Paul Aiesi
1945 - 2019
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Paul Alfred
Aiesi went to his eternal reward at the age of 74.
Paul was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to
Sicilian immigrants, Cologero "Charles" and Maria (Federico) Aiesi, both from Pietraperzia, Sicily. Paul was the "baby" of six children, Giovannina "Jennie"Reichard, Josephine "Tootsie"
Farrell, Catherine "Katie" DiMarzio, Philip Aiesi, and Lucia "Lucy" Aiesi.
Paul is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Puma) Aiesi; his sisters Katie DiMarzio and Lucy Aiesi; and his children Jenn (Aiesi) Ause, Paul "P.J." Aiesi and hiswife Jennifer (De Varney), Emily (Aiesi) and her husband Gary Melanson, Stephen Aiesi, and Michael Aiesi. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Nolan and Lilah Ause, Jaxon,
Paislee and Jiovanni Aiesi, and Emma, Mia and Ava Melanson, and several nieces and nephews.
Paul Served as a Staff Sergeant in the military
from 1965-1971 (Army, 26th Aviation Battalion),
and the Massachusetts National Guard. Paul and his brother Philip also owned Family Hair Care in Ayer, Massachusetts, where he was a Master Barber. Paul went on to become a Massachusetts
Police Officer and later, a Detective for the City of
Fitchburg, serving the community in which he was raised. After he retired from the Police Department, Paul could be found, and definitely heard, back alongside his brother cutting hair and telling stories at the Barber Shop. He enjoyed golfing, singing, and playing the piano and saxophone.
Paul's humor, quick wit, generosity and love of
family are his greatest attributes. He will be sadly
missed by all who loved him. Paul certainly shared a sentiment with one of his favorites-Frank Sinatra, in living life-"His Way"!
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on November 30th at Saint Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019