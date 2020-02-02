Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN GANEY SHOWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANN GANEY SHOWN, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from cholan-giocarc inoma surrounded by her family. She was born July 8, 1956, in Oak Park, Ill., a daughter of Harry and Lanie Ganey. The family of nine sisters moved to Fort Wayne in 1971, and Barb finished high school at Northrop. She was the nanny for a loving family when she met Don at Pokagon State Park. They were married and had three kids. She worked as an educator at Franke Park Elementary and Washington Center Elementary in Fort Wayne. She was also a talented artist. Her creations could be found in art shows, at the Chalk Walk, and in hundreds of homes of her family and friends. She was passionate about children, traveling, nature, human rights, and her family. She was dedicated to the people in her life - especially her grandchildren, her 29 nieces and nephews' families, and friends. "Barb will be forever remembered". Surviving are her husband and best friend of 43 years, Donald Shown; her three children, Anastasia Shown (Symeon) of Philadelphia Pa., Benjamin (Kristen) Shown of Somerville, Mass., and Patrick (Rena) Shown of Fort Wayne; also her four grandchildren, Samson, Desmond, Percy, and Della; and her seven sisters, Kathy Sullivan, Maureen Bogdon, Mary Long, Patti Benedict, Elly Ramos, Monica Boucher, and Maggy Oesterreich. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Bridget Nye. A gathering with a short service is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hop River Brewing, 1515 N. Harrison St. Per her request, kids will have crafts and her art and artifacts from the "SmithSHOWNian" will be silently auctioned to benefit her grandchildren's education.

