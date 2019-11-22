ROBERT R. "BOB" KIESTER, 97, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Nov. 27, 1921 in Henry -etta, Okla., he was a son of the late Herb and Clara Kiester. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and retired as a Lt. Col. in the Air Force Reserves. He became a plumber and owner of Kiester Plumbing for 34 years. He was an over 50-year member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, serving as a sacristan and usher, Elks Lodge 155, American Legion Post 296, and the B-26 Marauder's Historical Association. Bob is survived by son, David Kiester of Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Peg Kiester and Sue (Richard) Keirns, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., Terry (John) Sisco of New Haven, Ind., and Kathy (Jim) Faichnie of Toronto, Canada; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Madeline Adams of Ingleside, Ill. Bob was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Mary 'Patricia' Kiester; brothers, William, Ralph and Donald Kiester; sister, Betty Mae Kiester. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019