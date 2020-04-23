|
Richard Emmett Powers
Richard Emmett Powers was born on July 17, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Emmett J. and Evelyn (Thiery) Powers. He died in Detroit of COVID-19 on April 20, 2020 at the age of 76.
He was the beloved older brother to Maureen Powers of Detroit, Diane Powers (Edward Gallagher) of Bay City, Michigan, Robert (Donna) of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Brian (Julie) Powers of Grosse Pte. Farms, Michigan and Lisa (Frank) DeLano of Bay City, Michigan.
Beloved uncle to Patrick (Kim) Gallagher, Kerry Gallagher (deceased), Michael (Kim) Powers, Gordon, Cole and Devin Powers, Mollie, Andrew, Noah and Olivia DeLano. Great-Uncle to Fiona and Vivian Gallagher; Mason and Kennedy Powers. He is also survived by his aunt Maureen Powers Hoover and his Sullivan and Crandall cousins.
Richard graduated De La Salle HS in Detroit and attended the University of Detroit for his B.A. His first professional job was as a teacher in the Detroit Catholic Schools. He then worked as a union organizer for The Hotel & Restaurant Employees Union of Detroit where he was mentored by the legendary labor leader, Myra Wolfgang, as Assistant Superintendent of the Roseville Schools and as an HMO Executive.
He became a very capable negotiator over these years and attended Detroit College of Law in his 40's. He became a well-respected criminal defense attorney in the Detroit Metro area, once telling a nephew that he "could make a witness cry just by looking at them."
He was a brilliant man, voracious reader, world traveler and adventurer. He could argue either side of any issue and often played the devil's advocate.
He had a deep belief in his Catholic faith, and his death leaves a great void in many lives.
He will be interred in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, Michigan.
He was very grateful to the wonderful care-givers and staff at Boulevard Temple Care Center, Detroit Michigan, for their amazing care and support since 2017.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020