Alfred Waters
Mr. Alfred Waters age 95 passed away October 8th, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Waters served in the United States Army in 1943 during World War II, upon discharge, he returned to his hometown of Williston, FL where he stayed until moving to Gainesville. He was employed with Tacahale as a Human Service Worker until his retirement.
Mr. Waters is survived by his children, DeWayne Long, Patricia Long, Gainesville, FL, Jackie Waters, both of Williston, FL, grandchildren, Dante, Avery, Ketera, Johdy, great grandchildren, McKinley, Ajani, Knight, and Devontaz.
Graveside Services for Mr. Waters will be held 1:00pm, Thurs, October 15th, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Rev. F.N. Gallmon, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Waters will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Thurs., at Graveside from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of his daughter, Patricia Long, 5231 N.W. 27th Ave. at 12: 15am on Thurs., to form the Cortege. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, or your favorite charity
