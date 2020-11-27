Ellen Williams Farber

Gainesville - Ellen Farber passed away November 20, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. She was a wonderful woman, intelligent, artistic, worldly, and beloved by her family. She had many friends throughout her life and enjoyed spending time in volunteer organizations. She was a cheerful member of several lunch/gourmet and book discussion groups along the way.

Born in Champaign, Illinois to Ora and Clement Clarence Williams, she attended the Moravian Seminary, Swarthmore College, and graduated with a BS in Interior Design from the University of Wisconsin. She lived an interesting life as the daughter of a university president while her father was at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After moving to Wisconsin, Ellen met and married Erich Farber, a gifted engineer and scientist who later rose to world prominence in the solar energy field.

She traveled with her family on summer trips (camping) to visit the spectacular beauty of national parks in the western United States, a regular activity for a number of years. These are treasured memories.

Ellen loved art and books about art. Her house was filled with beautiful works. With her family, she visited many art galleries and fairs, always adding to her collection that brought her joy. She was a long time (decades) volunteer at the local library book sales that helped raise funds for the public library.

Ellen will be missed by all, especially by family left behind: two sons, Hans (Carol); Webb (Kathy); grandchildren Erich; and Louisa (Adam); and great-grandson Landon. Arrangement for memorial service will be made at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store