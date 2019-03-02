|
|
DE LA CUESTA,
FRANCES ELIZABETH
Frances Elizabeth De La Cuesta died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. She was born in Miami, Florida on April 13, 1926 and lived there for most of her life. After retiring from American Bankers as an insurance adjuster, she and her husband of 53 years, Raul, moved to North Florida in 1986, living in both Lake City and Live Oak. She lived her last 13 years happily at The Village Retirement Community in Gainesville.
She is survived by her daughter, Celeste Kroll (Laurence), grandsons Andrew Davis (Ashley) of Atlantic Beach, FL and Matthew Davis (Kelli) of Jacksonville, and three great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anson Borden and Esther Bennet DeWolf, and brothers, Thomas B. and Jerry DeWolf.
One of her greatest hobbies was studying astrology for at least 40 years. She produced many charts for family and friends and attended activities at Gainesville's Avalon School of Astrology for many years. With many years of seeking spiritual knowledge, Frances was a fountain of wisdom for many people at her Unity Church. Her strong faith in God provided her much comfort.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Unity of Gainesville Church, 8801 NW 39th Avenue, on March 10 at 2 pm. Child care will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice or Unity of Gainesville. There is an online guestbook at forestmeadowsfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019