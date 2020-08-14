1/1
Jo Ann Brown Hooie
HOOIE, JO ANN BROWN
Jo Ann Brown Hooie went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jo Ann was beloved by all, especially her husband, Robert, her brother, Jimmy, her children, grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. She is rejoicing in heaven with those family and friends who went before her. Jo Ann shared her love of gardening, cooking, reading, and, most importantly, her love for Christ with all blessed to know her. From the hills of Tennessee to the flat country lands of Florida she will be remembered for her generosity, strength of spirit, owl obsession, and hot dill pickles.
Plans for a celebration of Jo Ann's life are in progress. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Building Fund at First Baptist Newberry Church in Newberry, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

