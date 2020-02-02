|
COE, WALLACE
(WALLY) LELAND
Wallace (Wally) Leland Coe, of High Springs, passed away on January 24th, 2020, at age 74.
Wally was born on November 17, 1945 and grew up in Sarasota, Florida. A graduate of Sarasota High School ('63) and University of Florida (Political Science, Psychiatric Nursing), Wally led a life and career of service over the years; including work in the Peace Corps in India, Nursing, Counseling, leading a Mental Health Center, and state health programs and healthcare initiatives. He was an accomplished, multi-instrument musician and a lover of the good story, with an interest in everyone he met and their story. Wally was a perpetually curious person, throwing himself into passions and ideas. He was a lifelong activist and a man of action when he saw someone in need. He was unmatched in his pride and love of his children and grandchildren. His kindness, wit, humor, adventurous and bright spirit are unforgettable.
Wally is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Rose, his children, son Aaron Daniel Coe (Lisa Coe), daughters Sarah Rachael Coe-Miller, Iris Ellen Coe-Gross (Mike Gross), grandchildren, Landon Alexander, Gabriel Michael, Adalynn Rachel and River James, brother Philip S. Coe (Charlene Jennison Coe), sister Dolores A. Coe (Bruce Marsh), nephews Nathan Coe Marsh and Alex Leland Coe, mother of his children Andrea Dewolfe Coe, as well as a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter Jennifer Andrea Coe, nephew Allen Robert Coe and parents Tilly Anderson Coe and Wallace Leland Coe, Sr.
A Memorial Celebration of Wally's life will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 1pm at The Opera House, 65 N Main St., High Springs FL, 32643. Reception through 5pm. All friends, colleagues, family and musical instruments welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wally's memory to Haven Hospice. Remembrances may be posted to Legacy.com Guestbook.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020