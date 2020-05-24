PETRAK,

WILLIAM R. 'BILL'

William William R. Petrak 'Bill' 71 of Gainesville Florida passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at The North Florida Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Born November 22, 1948 raised in West Mifflin, PA by Ralph William & Rita Mae Petrak. Graduated 1967 from West Mifflin South. Moved to Interlachen, FL in 1979.

He drove a semi truck for 7 yrs. before working with RTS for 24 yrs., driving a bus on campus. Dad loved making people laugh, telling jokes, fishing, watching NASCAR, watching the Steelers play, working on his house, keeping his yard well maintained, but most of all he loved golf!

William leaves behind his daughter Michelle Burton fiance Mike McKee, brothers Dan & Linda Petrak of Ashville, NC., Timothy & Diane Petrak of Finleyville, PA., grandchildren Laura Burton, Heather Swanbeck, Steven Burton, Samantha Pacheco, Jordan McKee, Scottie Tubbs, Brendan McKee, and Christian McKee, great grandchildren Jamie, Aleah, Bryson, Bentily, & Zeppelin. His niece and nephews as well as many close friends and family.

I Love You Dad!



