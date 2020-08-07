Harold Mitchell, 82, of Taylorwood Road, Galax, passed away Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Darylene Blair Mitchell; brother, C.M. Mitchell Jr.; a nephew, Fred Mitchell; and a niece, Mary Atkinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence M. Mitchell Sr. and Gladys Black Mitchell.
Following a private family service, Harold was interred at Felts Cemetery in Galax, Va.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.