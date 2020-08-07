1/
Harold Mitchell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Mitchell, 82, of Taylorwood Road, Galax, passed away Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Darylene Blair Mitchell; brother, C.M. Mitchell Jr.; a nephew, Fred Mitchell; and a niece, Mary Atkinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence M. Mitchell Sr. and Gladys Black Mitchell.
Following a private family service, Harold was interred at Felts Cemetery in Galax, Va.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved